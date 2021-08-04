The Bachelorette's J.P. Rosenbaum Files for Divorce From Ashley Hebert

Watch : Top 5 Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces

It's officially over for Bachelor Nation's J.P. Rosenbaum and Ashley Hebert.

While the couple announced their split nine months ago, the former Bachelorette contestant filed for divorce from the season seven lead in Florida's Miami-Dade County on July 28, according to court records.

The exes, who share 6-year-old son Fordham and 4-year-old daughter Essex, shocked fans of the franchise when they revealed their breakup in October.

"I have written and rewritten this post dozens of times and each time I feel the same level of disbelief and extreme sadness," J.P. wrote on Instagram at the time. "While I realize that this will come as a complete shock to everyone, I can assure you that this is something that has been developing in our relationship for quite a while. It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that after months of separation, Ashley and I have amicably decided to live our lives apart from one another."