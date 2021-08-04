Ari Fournier Shares Private Pics With Cole Sprouse on His Birthday

Cole Sprouse's girlfriend, Ari Fournier, is done hiding their love.
The 22-year-old model posted on her Instagram account to celebrate Cole's 29th birthday and shared previously unseen photos of their relationship. "I'm very happy you were born," she wrote. "Happy birthday my love." The first pic showed the couple sitting at a restaurant, with the Riverdale star's arm wrapped around his girlfriend.
The next pic was a selfie of the two blondes in direct sunlight, and another showed Ari kissing Cole while he relaxed on a pool float. The last was of the duo looking off into a gorgeous orange sunrise.
Cole and Ari went public on Feb. 28, when they were spotted holding hands in Vancouver, B.C., where Cole films the CW show. The couple dined at the Gastown restaurant, and Ari was reportedly seen playing with Cole's hair. Their date continued with a walking tour of the city.
They went Instagram official on July 16, when Cole posted a photo of Ari on his feed, marking her the first girlfriend he'd been this public with since his Lili Reinhart split in March 2020. As soon as he did it, Cole predicted an imminent fan backlash.
The former Friends actor said on his Instagram Story, with more pics of Ari, "Time to piss off the 14yos again." Indeed, many of the comments on his photo expressed hurt that he was no longer single.
Just like his twin brother, Dylan Sprouse also turned 29 on Aug. 4. Dylan's 27-year-old model girlfriend, Barbara Palvin, honored her boyfriend of three years by posting a snapshot of Dylan on the beach.
"Happy birthday to the one and only," she wrote, "the funniest, the handsomest, the bestest guy who ever walked the Earth, my partner in all board and video games, the Naruto to my Sasuke. I love you."