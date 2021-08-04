RHOBH Alum Brandi Glanville Hospitalized for "Infected Spider Bite"

Even pesky critters roam the streets of Beverly Hills.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville, 48, recently revealed that she was taken to the hospital after suffering from a mysterious infection due to an unknown bite on her hand. On Wednesday, Aug. 4, the former Bravolebrity took to Instagram to share a health update with her fans.
"Hey guys yes I was admitted to the hospital yesterday and I have amazing first responders taking care of me!" she captioned her post. "We are not exactly sure what we are dealing with we believe it may be an infected spider bite. More tests to run."
In addition to her message, the reality TV personality snapped a photo of herself lying in the hospital bed and held up her infected hand, which looked swollen and discolored with red splotches.
But in true Brandi fashion, her burgundy-colored nails looked perfectly manicured!
Despite her circumstances and unexpected trip to the hospital, Brandi appears to be in good spirits.
On Instagram Stories, the Drinking and Dating author posted another selfie of herself. This time, she modeled a playful shocked expression with her hand placed on her forehead.
On Tuesday, Aug. 3, the Celebrity Big Brother star first began documenting her injury on Twitter.
"I think I got bit by something in the night!" she wrote, alongside an image of her inflamed hand. "I have so much to do today I'm not sure I can go to the doctor."
Shortly after, Brandi explained that she was being cared for by a physician.
"My little piggy hoofer has an infected bite of some kind (not human) spending my day at ER," she shared. "I wanted to leave but they said I could lose a limb so I'm chilling -ON A TUESDAY!!!!"
At this time, it's unclear how long Brandi will need to stay in the hospital, but it seems she's keeping herself occupied.
Brandi isn't the only RHOB star to be admitted to the hospital in recent weeks.
Just last month, Kyle Richards found herself in a scary situation after she was stung by bees. The Halloween actress, who is allergic to their venom, explained that she accidentally ran into a beehive on her property and the incident resulted in her being hospitalized.
The star shared security camera footage that captured the moment she was attacked by the insects in her backyard.
"I can laugh at this video now," she wrote on July 25, "but what you can't see is that they were in my hair and were literally chasing me. My family wasn't home and for whatever reason the people that work for me couldn't hear me screaming for help. My landline wouldn't dial 911 and my epi pen was defective and wouldn't open."
She later thanked the Los Angeles Fire Department and the Encino Hospital Medical Center for caring for her and helping her through a "panic attack."