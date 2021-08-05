Jenna Maroney Would Kill—Maybe Literally—for Jane Krakowski's Musical Number in Schmigadoon!

Watch : Keegan-Michael Key Says "Schmigadoon!" Was a "No-Brainer"

Listen up, fives, a 10 is speaking singing.

Jane Krakowski is in the spotlight with her own musical number in this exclusive clip from Aug. 6's episode of Schmigadoon!. In the sneak peek, Melissa (Cecily Strong) apologizes to Countess Gabriele Von Blerkom (Krakowski) for stealing the affections of Jorge (Jaime Camil).

"I know it is bonkers for Jorge to choose me over you," Melissa notes to the beautiful noblewoman. "I mean, you could have anyone. Alfred Hitchcock would turn down a custard pie to torture you. Love is weird."

Surprisingly, the Countess claims she isn't upset by the situation and proceeds to sing a song about how this is typical for her. As the Countess gets poised to tell her tale, Melissa responds, "Wait, you get a song? Well that's surprising, you're kind of a minor cha—"

As if channeling Krakowski's other diva character, 30 Rock's Jenna Maroney, the Countess cuts off Melissa and shares her romantic woes, musically.