Watch Jason Biggs Get Mistaken for Another '00s Icon in New Cash at Your Door Teaser

Watch : "Jason Biggs' Cash at Your Door" Premieres August 31st on E!

Cue the confetti gun!

Jason Biggs puts his beloved self-deprecating humor on display during his new E! game show Jason Biggs' Cash at Your Door, premiering on Tuesday, Aug. 31. "This is Cash at Your Door, a new game show that comes to you in your own home when you least expect it," Biggs explains in a new teaser trailer.

Yet, some of these home-owners are left scratching their heads when they meet Biggs at their homes.

"Do you know who I am?" the American Pie star asks one confused woman.

"I have no idea," she says with a frown before shutting the door. Will giving away money be harder than it looks?

Another contestant even mistakes Biggs for a different '00s icon: Freddie Prinze Jr.

But, Biggs has a plan: "Our producers have told these unsuspecting homeowners they'll be taking part in a non-existent show about their home," he says. "Instead, I'm about to offer them a chance to win a fat stack of cash."