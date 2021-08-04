12 Prints to Turn Your Walls From Drab to Fab

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Are your walls looking a little bare?
Whether you just moved into your place or are still recovering from making hard decisions on furniture, we completely get it. While it's not a top priority when you're trying to get acquainted with your new space, hanging art on the walls can truly pull any room together. Not to mention, adding some color to your walls can do wonders for your mood and creativity levels.
Whether you're into minimalist design or want bold, conversation-starting pieces, we rounded up 12 art prints that might just be the missing piece to making your space feel like a home. Below, check out the prints we found while trying to dress up our own walls from places like Society6, RedBubble, Fy! and Etsy. Plus, the frames you need to display your new art pieces with pride!
Retro Sun Vintage 70s Art Print by trajeado14
If your walls could use some color, we think this print would be perfect, especially if you are going for a retro vibe.
Dance Floor Left Art Print by The Native State
Put this in your entryway or next to your bedroom or kitchen, whichever room gets you dancing!
Press For Champagne Art Print by Lisa Golightly
Dress up your bar cart or position this next to your bed if you can't get a real button that will alert someone to bring you some bubbles.
Gray Malin À La Plage Waikiki Beach Palm Trees Art Print
Looking for the ultimate way to dress up your walls? Look no further than Gray Malin's famous aerial beach shots! This print will instantly transport you to the beaches of Waikiki. Mai Tais not included.
Arches Rainbow Neutral Art Print by Mambo
For those who are going for a more minimalist aesthetic, try hanging a few of these geometric prints on your walls.
Aperol Art Print by Sofe
Whether you're an Aperol Spritz, margarita or Moscow Mule kind of girl or guy, you can show off your drink of choice in style. We love the idea of hanging three of these drink-inspired prints next to each other.
Harry - Live on Tour Poster Designed and sold by ferland34
Harry Styles fans and pop culture fanatics, this print is for you!
Disco Lies Art Print by MilicaTepavac
You can't go wrong with black and white prints to give your space a sophisticated upgrade.
Lip Service Framed Mini Art Print by Julia Walck
You have to admit this print would look super cute in your powder room or near your vanity.
Faye Dunaway Poster- Designed and Sold by obduliacrabtee
We are obsessed with this iconic print of actress Faye Dunaway celebrating her 1976 Oscar win at the Beverly Hills Hotel. It's such a mood!
Set of 3 70's Abstract Colour Gradient Home Decor Wall Art Prints by TheVisualPrint
Hang this set of '70s-inspired prints above your bed, in your breakfast nook or in a hallway that could use some love.
Frames
Now that you have some inspiration for dressing up your wall, don't forget about frames! Learn from our mistakes and make sure you can find a frame that will fit your artwork before you buy it.
Frames
Minted is currently running a promo on frames that you don't want to miss! Score 20% off frames on art prints 30"x30" and larger, plus 15% off all frames with code: FRAMES21 through 8/9.
Frames
Whether you want to add a luxe touch to your space or need a custom frame, Framebridge has you covered.
Floating Frames
We love the concept of a floating frames, especially for showcasing photos of special occasions. Artifact Uprising also has tons of other frames to choose from.
