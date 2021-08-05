RHOP's Karen Huger Weighs in on Gizelle Bryant Bringing Up "Cruel" Eddie Osefo Rumors

Things are about to get (delightfully) messy on The Real Housewives of Potomac.
The "rumors" about Wendy Osefo's husband Eddie Osefo will finally come to light this Sunday, as Gizelle Bryant teases in a preview for the brand new episode. "Supposedly Eddie has a girlfriend or something," Gizelle says in the clip.
Now, Karen Huger is sharing her honest opinions about frenemy Gizelle bringing up the Eddie gossip in front of the cameras.
"Rumors are always swirling around in this group and I just refuse to be one to [entertain it]," Karen told E! News exclusively. "I don't support it and I go directly to the source. I talked to Wendy, she says it's not true. That's all I need to know. I'm not going to bring it up to the group for drama or extra punch. I am an extra punch all by myself. So I just think it's a little cruel and unnecessary."
Karen added, "But Wendy handles her own and I certainly support she and Eddie as a couple. I'm so happy for them."
RHOP's season six premiere started off with a literal bang between Karen and Gizelle, who went to war over dinner during an explosive exchange that included accusations about Karen's drinking and Gizelle's "hot box."
So is there any chance of a rekindled friendship for these two embattled Bravolebrities?
"I'm always hopeful but unfortunately Gizelle is slow to change," Karen shared. "And I am just in a point in my life where I am at acceptance of those and the actions they bring. I'm always hopeful that she will get on the bandwagon because all of the ladies, we are having a great time and I am friends with everyone."
She continued, "Even though Robyn is her ride or die and I have much respect for that, we have our moments because of her commitment to Gizelle regardless of what she says or does. I'm still OK with Robyn, and Mia, Wendy and Ashley and Candiace. We are just having a great time. I'm just hoping that Gizelle will get on the bandwagon with the ladies and change. Change is going to be required because these women are dynamic and they're not taking the bullying anymore and they don't have to. So she'll have to come correct. Am I hopeful about our relationship? I always have a small amount of hope for us because we were good in the day."
Check out our exclusive interview with Karen above.
The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past episodes any time on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)