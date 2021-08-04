Will Simone Biles Return for the 2024 Olympics? She Says...

Simone Biles is "keeping the door open."
In an interview with the Today show on Aug. 4—following her bronze medal victory in the Tokyo Games—the decorated gymnast said that when it comes to competing in the Olympics again in the future, she is optimistic.
"I think I have to relish and take this Olympics in and kind of recognize what I've done with my career," she told host Hoda Kotb. "Because after 2016, I didn't get to do that." (During the 2016 Rio Olympics, Simone won an impressive four gold medals). Adding that when it comes to her foreseeable participation in four years, she is, in fact, "keeping the door open."
Simone, who scored a bronze medal after competing in the balance beam finals on August 3, also spoke candidly on how it felt to compete again after previously withdrawing from events to focus on her mental health, citing that her "mind and body were not in sync" at the time.
"It's so crazy," she shared about the experience of competing again. "I'm happy I was able to get back out there and do one more routine. It just felt really amazing."
"I'm proud of myself for the way I pushed up and even learned that dismount that I haven't done up in years and just put up a good set," Simone continued. "That's all I really wanted, I wasn't expecting to walk away with a medal or anything. I just wanted to go out there, do it for myself and I did."
Although the Olympian will be leaving Tokyo after snagging two medals and making what she called the "best decision for her team and herself," by focusing on her wellbeing, she wants fans to know that she's proud of herself beyond the accolades.
"I'm more than my medals and gymnastics," she said. "I'm a human being and I've done some courageous things outside of this sport, as well, and I'm not a quitter."
Take a look back at Simone's Olympic journey for yourself: