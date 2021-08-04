2020 Tokyo OlympicsBachelor NationCelebs on VacationShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Meghan Markle Receives Birthday Love From Prince William, Kate Middleton and More Royals

In celebration of Meghan Markle turning 40, members of the royal family including Prince William, Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth II are sending their best wishes on her big day.

Meghan Markle is celebrating another milestone: her 40th birthday.
 
And in honor of the big day, members of the royal family have taken to social media to send their well wishes to the Duchess of Sussex.
 
Despite any reports of tension, the official Twitter account representing Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a photo of Meghan during her 2018 tour of Fiji, and captioned the post, "Wishing a happy 40th birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!"
 
Another member sending the birthday love on the big day? Queen Elizabeth II. For the occasion, the monarch's Twitter account posted a series of photos, including images of Meghan with her husband Prince Harry, their 2-year-old son Archie Harrison and even a snap with the Queen herself. A message alongside the sweet pictures read, "Wishing the Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today!"
 
Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, also joined in for the celebratory shout-outs and shared another stunning pic of Meghan from their official Twitter account, writing, "Wishing the Duchess of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday."

As for how Meghan is celebrating her special day, it's likely that she's sticking close to home with Harry and their two children, Archie and newborn Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

In June, weeks after welcoming their baby girl, Harry attended the 2021 WellChild Awards and dished to singer Ed Sheeran about expanding his family. "Two is definitely a juggle," he said. "We've been lucky so far. She's very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy."

