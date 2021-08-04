Dancing With the Stars: Juniors Champion Sky Brown Wins Olympic Skateboarding Medal at Age 13

Watch : Tom Daley Has the Internet Buzzing Over His Hobby at the Olympics

Skateboarding star Sky Brown is used to winning.

The 13-year-old athlete, who was the champ on ABC's Dancing With the Stars: Juniors in 2018, won bronze for Great Britain in women's skateboard park at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, August 3. Sky—who placed behind gold medalist Sakura Yosozumi and silver medalist Kokona Hiraki, both from Japan—became Great Britain's youngest athlete to ever win an Olympic medal.

In a video posted to her Instagram Story after the event, Sky expressed her excitement about her big accomplishment. "Hey, guys, I'm so happy to have this medal," she said. "I'm so grateful for all the support."

The moment is especially satisfying given that she suffered a fractured skull and additional broken bones in a fall last year while training.

Prior to the event's final on August 3, Sky shared a carousel of images to Instagram, along with a caption focusing on how grateful she was for the opportunity. "Today I'm excited to show the world how beautiful and creative Skateboarding really is," she wrote. "I'm excited for people to see how much FUN it is. And I get to do this with my best friends. I hope there's some littles girls out there watching this and thinking I can do this too."