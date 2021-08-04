2020 Tokyo OlympicsBachelor NationCelebs on VacationShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Here's Proof Angelina Jolie Lived Her Best Life on Vacation in Italy

Angelina Jolie and her kids enjoyed a recent summer stint in Italy, and the delightful photos from the trip prove she's an icon in numerous ways.

Angelina Jolie made quite a splash while enjoying an Italian getaway. 

The 46-year-old The Eternals star joined her children on a recent vacation in Italy, where they stayed at the swanky Cipriani Hotel in Venice. During the visit, Angelina spent time with married artists JR and Prune Nourry, who posted photos of the actress to Instagram throughout the excursion.

Among the pics shared to social media is one of Angelina wearing a gray caftan while joyfully gesturing on an Italian rooftop, in addition to a shot of the A-lister enjoying a meal aboard a luxury train. Another photo showed Angelina holding a camera while leaning out of a train window. 

Angelina is certainly not the only superstar to enjoy a European getaway this summer. Two other celebs who spent some recent downtime jet-setting were Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who celebrated her 52nd birthday on July 24 with a yacht trip in St. Tropez, France and later made their way to Italy

Photos of Angelina in Venice are ahead.

Instagram
Leaping For Joy

The actress strikes a cheerful pose in a minimal gray dress.

Instagram
Lost in Thought

The actress and French artist enjoy dinner aboard their luxury train.

Instagram
Say Cheese

One could say the student has become the master after Angelina snaps a photo of the French artist.

Instagram
Bon Voyage

Rather than take a gondola, the Tomb Raider actress seeks refuge in a luxury boat.

Instagram
Radiant

Is it just the sunlight, or is the Salt actress absolutely glowing?

Instagram
Don't Look Down

The actress and photographer have some fun exploring the centuries-old city.

Instagram
Thrillseeker

Angelina puts her years of stunt work to good use by scaling the rooftops of Venice.

Instagram
World Traveler

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Angelina wears a mask as she travels to Italy on a train.

Instagram
Three Amigos

Angelina and JR pose for a selfie with artist Ai Weiwei.

