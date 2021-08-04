Like Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell Admits She Only Bathes Kids When They "Stink"

For Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, their definition of "the good place" might just be a situation in which their kids don't expel a repulsive odor.
After Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher stopped by Dax and co-host Monica Padman's podcast, Armchair Expert, last month and broke the Internet with their comments about not wanting to bathe their children until "you can see the dirt on them," Kristen and Dax told the women of The View on Tuesday, August 3 that their own feelings are not too different.
"We bathed our children every single night—prior to bed is like the routine," Dax said. "And then somehow, they just started going to sleep on their own without the routine, and by George, we had to start saying, 'Hey, when's the last time you bathed them?'"
Kristen agreed, adding, "Yeah, we forget."
The 46-year-old Ranch actor then admitted, "Sometimes five, six days goes along. I mean, they don't smell."
This is where the couple, who share Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, had to agree to disagree. "Well, they do sometimes," Kristen, 41, interjected. "I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up."
The star of The Good Place continued, "There's a red flag. Because honestly, it's just bacteria. And once you get the bacteria, you gotta be like, 'Get in the tub or the shower.' So I don't hate what they're doing. I wait for the stink."
Kristen has previously made it clear that she's not too uptight when it comes to personal hygiene. Earlier this month, she posted footage of herself and her husband engaged in a lighthearted debate after Dax found her used toilet tissue in the bathroom.