Blake Lively Shimmers in Pink For Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy Red Carpet Premiere

It's been a long, hard two years, but Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are finally back on the red carpet.
After an unbelievable 27 months without such an appearance, Blake and Ryan are right where they belong once more, gazing longingly into each other's eyes at a movie premiere as they flawlessly sport designer attire. Honestly, how did we survive the pandemic without a red carpet moment from these two jokesters?
The couple attended the premiere of Ryan's latest movie, Free Guy, at New York's AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Tuesday, Aug. 3.
Blake looked snatched in a glittering bubble gum pink cutout gown from Prabal Gurung, which perfectly embodied a tall flute of sparkling rosé. Her husband of nearly a decade donned a corduroy Brunello Cucinelli suit, a checkered dress shirt and his dad glasses.
Last time fans saw the duo on the red carpet was back in May 2019, when they made headlines at the premiere for his film Pokemon Detective Pikachu. The news-maker? Blake's baby bump, which she revealed first the first time at the premiere with a body-hugging yellow gown by Retrofête.
They welcomed their third daughter, Betty, in the summer of 2019.
Just don't expect to see Betty—or their daughters James, 6, and Inez, 4, for that matter—join mom and dad on the red carpet anytime soon. The notoriously private Gossip Girl alum recently called out the paparazzi for taking photos of her kids without her permission.
"Do you do background checks on the photographs you pay to stalk children?" Blake asked a tabloid magazine in an Instagram comment. "Where is your morality here? I would like to know. Or do you simply not care about the safety of children?"
She then recounted a "frightening" incident where her kids were followed by photographers. "This is dark and upsetting that you pay people to stalk children. Please stop paying grown ass men to hide and hunt children," she wrote. "There are plenty of pictures you could've published without the kids. Please delete. C'mon. Get with the times."
Blake and Ryan, who recently celebrated their "first date" 10 years later, enjoyed yet another date night at the Free Guy premiere on Tuesday, sans kids. Joe Keery, Sadie Sink, Shawn Levy, Lil Rel Howery and more stars also stepped out for the movie debut. See photos of the event below.