You Won't Believe Angela Bassett's Jaw-Dropping New Salary for 9-1-1

Angela Bassett knows her worth.

On Tuesday, August 3, Deadline reported that the 9-1-1 actress locked in a notable pay increase ahead of the fifth season's premiere, which debuts on Fox Sept. 20. Per the publication, the 62-year-old performer, who leads the procedural as LAPD patrol sergeant Athena Grant-Nash, will now take home "north of $450,000 an episode."

Yes, you read that correctly. This sum is headline-making for a couple of reasons. For starters, as Deadline highlighted, this salary is one of the biggest in the industry for network TV actors. Not to mention, it's believed that this is the highest salary ever for an actress of color on a broadcast drama.

(For the record, we say broadcast as Kerry Washington brought home over a million dollars for each episode of Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere.)

And while the amount is certainly jaw-dropping, there's no doubt that it's well earned. Prior to her work on 9-1-1, where Bassett serves as star and executive producer, she made a name for herself starring in notable films and television shows.