Jenna Dewan Says Her Comments About Channing Tatum Have Been “Distorted”

Jenna Dewan Recalls Being "Without a Partner" After Birth of Daughter

Jenna Dewan is stepping and clarifying that she wasn't "slamming" ex Channing Tatum during a recent interview.

On Monday, Aug. 2, The Resident actress spoke on the Dear Media podcast Dear Gabby about the postpartum struggles she experienced after giving birth to the couple's daughter, Everly, in 2013.

Jenna, 40, said she resumed filming the show Witches of East End in Canada just weeks after giving birth. Her husband at the time, Channing "wasn't available" to join since he was working on another project elsewhere.

"And I had a lot of postpartum anxiety I would say," she said at one point. "It was like, I just never stopped. You know, you're up a couple times in the night and then you're working all day. I was breastfeeding, I was pumping, I was without a partner, I mean it was just craziness."

However, Jenna now says her reflection on motherhood has been taken out of context. On Aug. 3, she explained on Twitter that Channing didn't ditch her and she didn't mean to imply anything of the sort.