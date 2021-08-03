Jenna Dewan Says Her Comments About Channing Tatum Have Been “Distorted”

Jenna Dewan is stepping and clarifying that she wasn't "slamming" ex Channing Tatum during a recent interview.
On Monday, Aug. 2, The Resident actress spoke on the Dear Media podcast Dear Gabby about the postpartum struggles she experienced after giving birth to the couple's daughter, Everly, in 2013.
Jenna, 40, said she resumed filming the show Witches of East End in Canada just weeks after giving birth. Her husband at the time, Channing "wasn't available" to join since he was working on another project elsewhere.
"And I had a lot of postpartum anxiety I would say," she said at one point. "It was like, I just never stopped. You know, you're up a couple times in the night and then you're working all day. I was breastfeeding, I was pumping, I was without a partner, I mean it was just craziness."
However, Jenna now says her reflection on motherhood has been taken out of context. On Aug. 3, she explained on Twitter that Channing didn't ditch her and she didn't mean to imply anything of the sort.
"It's unfortunate that countless media outlets have taken an important conversation on a woman's experience with postpartum issues and pulled quotes to make it appear that I was slamming my daughter's father, something I would never do," she tweeted.
The Step Up dancer went on, "As two working parents, we both faced challenges at the time, but I speak only for myself and not about him."
She encouraged fans to "actually" listen to the interview, and they will "clearly see that my words have been distorted for clicks and to push false, salacious gossip with no regard for the actual people involved, or the message intended."
During the podcast, Jenna recalled that she traveled with Everly to Vancouver early on, and "Chan wasn't available to be with us for the most part."
"So, it was me, my doula and Evie all by ourselves traveling at six weeks," she recalled, adding, "And I went right back to work thinking, you know, it's this sort of ignorance is bliss. I thought, 'OK, I think I can do that. You know, it'll be like two months after and I'll be able to have her on set.'"
But, Jenna shared, "That was really hard because that was long hours. I did have her on set with me constantly. It was just really difficult."
Her postpartum experience went differently after welcoming 16-month-old son, Callum, with fiancé Steve Kazee.
"This time around, I was so grounded," she said. "Even though the world was crazy, I was home and in this love nest and it was different."
Jenna and Chan finalized their divorce in November 2019, when she was pregnant with Callum.
Listen to her full conversation here.