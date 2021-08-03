Why You May Have to Wait Longer for the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reboot

Now this is a story all about how the dramatic reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air got delayed to 2022.
On Tuesday, August 3, The Hollywood Reporter revealed a disappointing update regarding Peacock's planned reboot of Fresh Prince, aptly titled BEL-Air. Specifically, showrunner Chris Collins is stepping down from his role, with T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson taking up the reins.
Per the publication, BEL-Air, which is a dramatic retelling of the beloved '90s sitcom, "is going in a slightly different creative direction." This change means the Will Smith-produced project is unlikely to premiere in 2021 and will be bumped to next year.
Last year, Smith's Westbrook Studios and Universal TV announced they were creating a series inspired by cinematographer Morgan Cooper's 2019 viral trailer. By September, Smith confirmed that the dramatic reboot found a two season home at NBCUniversal's streaming service.
"We have just officially closed the deal with Peacock with an unprecedented two-season-order from a pitch," Smith shared with Cooper and Collins in a YouTube video. "I've been in this business for 30 years and that does not happen. They ordered two full seasons of BEL-AIR based on the quality of the pitch and the work that you guys have done. So, I want to say congratulations. I am hyped."
The one-hour drama, which will be set in modern-day America, will still feature Will from West Philadelphia, but his journey to California may be darker than fans of the original series would expect.
Following the two-season announcement, Cooper, who plans to direct, co-write and co-executive produce the drama, said he wants to "peel back the layers of these iconic characters and explore this world in a really unforgettable way."
