Why You May Have to Wait Longer for the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reboot

Watch : "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" Is Coming Back as a Drama

Now this is a story all about how the dramatic reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air got delayed to 2022.

On Tuesday, August 3, The Hollywood Reporter revealed a disappointing update regarding Peacock's planned reboot of Fresh Prince, aptly titled BEL-Air. Specifically, showrunner Chris Collins is stepping down from his role, with T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson taking up the reins.

Per the publication, BEL-Air, which is a dramatic retelling of the beloved '90s sitcom, "is going in a slightly different creative direction." This change means the Will Smith-produced project is unlikely to premiere in 2021 and will be bumped to next year.

Last year, Smith's Westbrook Studios and Universal TV announced they were creating a series inspired by cinematographer Morgan Cooper's 2019 viral trailer. By September, Smith confirmed that the dramatic reboot found a two season home at NBCUniversal's streaming service.