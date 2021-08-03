Kit Harington Sheds Light on Reason For Stay at Treatment Center

Watch : "GoT" Stars Kit Harington & Rose Leslie Welcome Baby Boy

Kit Harington said he's "really happy" he decided to take time to focus on his mental health after Game of Thrones ended.

The 34-year-old actor and new father spoke on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show this week about his experience out of the spotlight, during which he checked into a wellness retreat two years ago. In May 2019, his rep told E! News he was attending a program in Connecticut to "work on some personal issues" after filming the gruesome HBO drama.

"I went through kind of some mental health difficulties after Thrones and during the end of Thrones, to be honest," Harington told Cagle. "It was directly to do with the nature of the show and what I've been doing for years."

So, he took a "break" once the Emmy-winning show wrapped its eighth and final season.

Harington reflected, "I said, 'I don't want to work for a year. I want to really kind of concentrate on myself.' I'm really happy I did that."