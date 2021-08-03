Soleil Moon Frye Reveals That 3 of Her Kids Have COVID-19: “I Have Shed Many Tears”

Soleil Moon Frye is reflecting on her own family's experience with COVID-19.
The Punky Brewster star recently revealed in an Instagram post that three out of her four children have tested positive for coronavirus. Following their results, the 44-year-old mom is now urging parents to get their kids tested if they begin to show symptoms, as she did with her one of her sons.
"I thought my son had a cold or a fever," she captioned the Aug. 1 post of herself alongside her four kids—Poet, 15, Jagger, 13, Lyric, 7, and Story, 5—who she shares with ex Jason Goldberg. "I did not know that he had Covid-19. With the encouragement of our doctor, I had him tested."
After her son got a positive test result, Soleil explained, the actress canceled a scheduled work trip and rushed back home, only to find that two of her other kids had also tested positive.
"I want to protect my babies, love them, make them all better, take away the burning fever and tummy aches," she wrote. "I have tried to smile through the fear and nurture them. I have shed many tears. It has brought up a lot for me."
And although the family may be going through a rough time, the actress noted that above all, she's thankful for their "health and well-being" and expressed her thanks to the frontline workers and doctors working during the pandemic.
"I know how incredibly fortunate we are," Soleil continued. "My kids have been able to heal together and support each other through this, we have a doctor we trust, and hospitals close by. We are able to lean on one another. My heart breaks for the lives that have been lost and knowing how so many do not have the same things that we have or the chance to be with their loved ones throughout this."
She is still unsure about how the children could have gotten sick—Soleil and other family have tested negative—and said it illustrates just how much we still don't know about the coronavirus.
"That is part of the mystery in this," she concluded her post. "How hard it is often to trace and how easy it is to spread. Please be safe. Much love to you all."