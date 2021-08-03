Why Marriage Isn't "in the Cards" for Shay Mitchell and Boyfriend Matte Babel

No wedding bells here.
Shay Mitchell exclusively revealed to E! News' Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester on Aug. 3 that she is in "no rush to get married" to boyfriend Matte Babel after welcoming daughter Atlas in Oct. 2019.
"I don't know if I've done anything in order," the Pretty Little Liars alum joked. "I didn't get married before a child. I had a child, didn't get married. I don't really know if that's in the cards of us. I think we both agree, maybe it's just me."
Mitchell and TV host Babel reportedly have been dating since 2017. Despite the couple's four years together, Mitchell most likely won't be walking down the aisle anytime soon.
"There's no pressure here," she explained. "I love it. I love the fact that we come home and every day I'm like, 'I choose you and you choose me.' It keeps us on our toes. I'm like, 'Hey, I can walk out. I don't need to go through a lawyer, I can just walk out.' And same with him. It keeps it sexy."
The Shop Girl Summer guest editor is just enjoying life with her growing tot Atlas.
"It's fun, it's so much fun," Mitchell gushed. "She's almost two and it's so great. I think every single day, I'm like, it's only getting better. Then it will come the terrible two's of what I've heard, and I'll be like, 'Go back to being a little toddler!'"
Mitchell may even "possibly" be welcoming baby no. 2 after being inspired by celeb quarantine babies. "Damn, I might as well do it again if we're going to go back in there," the You star quipped. "I feel so unproductive from last pandemic. I should have had a baby! I don't know, I'd love to. When the time is right, you'd be the first to know."
The BÉIS Bags designer previously discussed her prenatal depression while pregnant with Atlas.
"I think it's tough and it was hard because when I was going through it and I was just not feeling my best, I was like, 'Wait a minute, every other woman is feeling so great in this time, they're all excited. I'm not feeling good,'" Mitchell reflected. "I read a lot about after, but there wasn't many women talking about it before so I felt like I really had to speak up. That is when social media comes in handy and you can really feel the community come in."
Mitchell continues to "keep it real" on Instagram in hope to de-stigmatize motherhood. "It would be so tough to play one person on social media and one person in real life," Cacharel ambassador admitted. "Just be who you are."
As for rumors about her guest-starring on the new Pretty Little Liars reboot?
"Never say never," Mitchell hinted. "I'm excited for Bailee [Madison], she's going to crush it. That was such a memorable moment in all of our lives, so I'm excited to see whatever happens and wherever they take it."
