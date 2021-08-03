Poland Offers Asylum to Belarusian Olympic Sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya Amid Safety Concerns

Watch : 2020 Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony: Must-See Moments

Belarusian Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya is likely breathing a sigh of relief today after being granted asylum in Poland starting Aug. 4.

Poland's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Marcin Przydacz confirmed the news on Twitter Monday, Aug. 2.

"Kryscina Tsimanouskaya a Belarusian athlet [sic] is already in direct contact with Polish diplomats in Tokyo," he wrote. "She has received a humanitarian Visa. Poland will do whatever is necessary to help her continue her sporting career. [Poland] always stands for Solidarity."

Alexander Opeikin, executive director of Belarusian Sports Solidarity Fund, also told The New York Times that Tsimanouskaya entered the Polish Embassy in Tokyo on Aug. 2 and will fly to Warsaw on Aug. 4.

During a news conference on Aug. 3, Mark Adams, International Olympic Committee spokesman, told reporters that Tsimanouskaya is feeling "safe and secure" and talked of plans for an investigation.

"We have decided to launch, not surprisingly, a formal investigation, which will be led by the IOC administration," he said. "We need to establish the full facts. We need to hear everyone involved. That obviously can take time."