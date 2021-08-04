Karen Huger Has Some Thoughts on "Queen" Nicki Minaj Hosting the RHOP Reunion

Watch : "RHOP" Star Karen Huger Reacts to Nicki Minaj's Reunion Request

The Grande Dame meets the "Queen" of rap.

The Real Housewives of Potomac's Karen Huger is sounding off on the possibility of Nicki Minaj hosting the show's season six reunion. The rapper has publicly voiced her interest in taking over for Andy Cohen, much to the excitement of RHOP fans and the cast alike.

So is there really a chance of Nicki taking on the hosting duties?

"Fingers crossed!" Karen told E! News exclusively this week. "Nicki is so super cool. You saw us all paying respect and she was so kind to do that. It would be lovely to have her, even if it just for a few moments. I would be honored and I am super excited that she responded to me. It's wild though because I'm like, ‘That's Nicki! Hi Nicki!' I'm a fan if you can't tell."

Karen has known Minaj to be a Potomac fans for years, so she wasn't totally shocked by the music star's recent Instagram posts.