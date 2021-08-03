Madison Beer Shares Her Favorite Pieces from Her Chic, 90s-Inspired Boohoo Collection

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. The products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Fans were first introduced to singer-songwriter Madison Beer when she started sharing cover songs on YouTube in 2012. She has been hard at work ever since. Her latest project is her true-to-you clothing drop with boohoo.
The boohoo x Madison Beer collection is an ode to the 90s with soft baby blue hues, neutral tones, sleek mini dresses, and oversized jackets with Madison's personal touches throughout. In an interview with E! News, Madison shared, "I love boohoo's style range - they offer everything from cute sweats to the perfect going out looks. My style differs so much day to day, but they have everything I gravitate towards."
Specifically, the boohoo collaborator shared, "I really love more muted tones like nudes and pastels, so I knew I wanted to incorporate those in some way. I also wanted everyone to be able to find a style they liked, so it was important to me to offer a wide range of pieces so anyone could experience the collection." The collection includes 50 pieces in sizes ranging from 2 to 24 with a price point of $10-$80.
Madison described the drop as "easy to wear, vintage-inspired, and chic." She even shared five of her favorite boohoo pieces below.
boohoo x Madison Beer Thong Detail Waistband Oversized Jogger
"I wouldn't be me if I didn't include sweats in my list of faves, Madison remarked. Specifically, she mentioned "the joggers that have a double waistband for a cheeky 90s whale tail moment."
boohoo x Madison Beer Seam Detail Longline Corset Top
Madison said, "I also love a corset top, which looks so good paired with literally any pant."
boohoo x Madison Beer Loose Fit Cargo Denim Jean
Madison suggests pairing a corset top with a pair of cargos, sharing, "I love a loose fitting cargo jean." This are also available in blue denim.
boohoo x Madison Beer Satin Tie Detail Cropped Shirt & Skirt Co-Ord- 2 Piece Set
The "Life Support" singer rounded out her favorites list with this satin co-ord set, which includes a collared top and asymmetrical mini skirt. This set is also available in light blue.
