Love Is Blind's Giannina Gibelli Reveals What Really Went Down Between Her and Francesca Farago

Watch : "Love is Blind": Giannina Tells Her Side of the Francesca Drama

Not turning a blind eye.

Love Is Blind star Giannina Gibelli exclusively revealed during E! News' Nightly Pop on Aug. 2 what she really thinks of Too Hot to Handle alum Francesca Farago after their explosive After the Altar confrontation. "I was very uncomfortable," Giannina explained. "Literally, I have a lot of heat inside me because I felt my blood literally boiling but then I also just felt bad for her. We all know each other. I hate feeling outcasted at parties. I felt bad for her at this point."

Francesca first made headlines in Aug. 2020 for stepping out with Giannina's on-again, off-again boyfriend Damian Powers, and while the Netflix reality stars maintained that they "remain friends," Giannina was stunned that Damian invited Francesca as his plus one to the After the Altar anniversary party.

"Does she know that she's on the wrong Netflix show?" Giannina explosively snapped in the episode. "These are my friends, this is my scene, this is my guy. I can feel that you guys are friends, but I'm letting you know right now, if you ever did try anything, you're messing with the wrong bitch."