Diddy Finally Addresses That Jennifer Lopez Throwback Photo

Diddy may be all about embracing the word "love"—but when it comes to ex Jennifer Lopez— it's more about the power of friendship.



In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the 51-year-old businessman touched on that throwback photo he shared to Instagram in late May, just as Lopez's rekindled romance with Ben Affleck began to make headlines. While the timing of the post certainly raised eyebrows, that wasn't Diddy's intention. As the "Coming Home" rapper told the publication, it was just a "throwback from a great time in his life."

He also noted that fans should not be expecting a rekindling of the infamous Diddy-J.Lo romance (circa 1999 to 2001) by any means. "It wasn't no trolling involved," Diddy clarified to Vanity Fair. "That's just my friend. And I don't have nothing to say about her relationship or her life."

In fact, Diddy's outlook on both love and life changed after the 2018 untimely passing of ex and mother of three of his kids, Kim Porter.