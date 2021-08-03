2020 Tokyo OlympicsKardashiansShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Why Emma Roberts Limits What She Shares on “Dark and Polarizing” Internet

In a new interview with Bustle, Emma Roberts explained why she doesn’t share every aspect of her life on the Internet. See what the American Horror Story star had to say about "limits."

Emma Roberts is perfecting the art of getting by.
 
There's a really good chance you've seen just a little bit more of Emma lately—all thanks to her becoming an extremely popular meme in recent days—but that doesn't mean the Scream Queens alum is keen on changing how much she shares online. In a recent interview with Bustle, the 30-year-old actress and new mom explained the motivation behind keeping things "light" on social media.
 
"We live our whole lives online now," Emma, who welcomed her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund in December, explained. "Sharing on social media has always been something that I've loved, but I always err on the lesser side because you can't take back anything you've shared online. Even when a post is taken down, it still lives somewhere."
 
Case in point? When Twitter recently got ahold of the Instagram post she shared of herself giggling and posing while on a beach and made countless memes from that video—proving that (in a positive way), her post has now grown into having a life of it's own.

And although Emma is cautious about what she chooses to share with the world—we've only seen a few glimpses of her son Rhodes online—she does note that she still likes to "interact with fans and share stuff with my friends."

"But I try to keep it limited to books or fashion or vacations," she shared. "The internet can be such a dark and polarizing place, so my corner of the internet I try to keep lighthearted and fun, because that's what I like to see on Instagram."
 
And judging by recent events, that method seems to be working pretty well.

