2020 Tokyo OlympicsKardashiansShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Impeachment: American Crime Story's Beanie Feldstein Posts First Official Look at Monica Lewinsky

Impeachment: American Crime Story fans got their first official look at the upcoming FX series' version of Monica Lewinsky, played by Beanie Feldstein opposite Clive Owen's Bill Clinton.

By Ryan Gajewski Aug 03, 2021 8:40 AMTags
TVCelebritiesAmerican Crime Story
Watch: "Versace" Writer Explains Focus of "American Crime Story"

Berets are poised for a comeback as American Crime Story reveals its first poster for the latest season.

On Monday, August 2, the FX series' official Instagram account shared the key art for the series' third season, which is subtitled Impeachment and debuts Sept. 7. The new batch of episodes, centering on the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton, will follow season one's The People v. O. J. Simpson and season two's The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

In the new image, Monica Lewinsky, played by actress Beanie Feldstein, is seen from the back while wearing her signature blue outfit and beret as she stares up at the White House. The show counts Brad Falchuk, Nina Jacobson and Ryan Murphy among the executive producers, with Monica serving as a producer as well.

"FX's award-winning, critically acclaimed series is back with an all-new installment," the FX account's caption read. "Impeachment: American Crime Story premieres 9/7, only on FX. #ACSImpeachment."

Beanie also shared the poster to her personal Instagram account and wrote, "Every side has a story." 

photos
American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson: Fact v. Fiction

Multiple celebrities offered their thoughts in the comments section of the Booksmart star's post, including Mindy Kaling, who wrote, "I'm dying." Ben Platt, who starred in Murphy and Falchuk's Netflix series The Politician, added, "Omigod."

Trending Stories

1

Jenna Dewan Recalls Time "Without" Channing Tatum After Giving Birth

2

Coco Austin Reveals Why She Still Breastfeeds 5-Year-Old Daughter

3

Sarah Ferguson Defends Jack Brooksbank After Controversial Photos

In addition, Amy Schumer commented, "Oh hell yeah heeneeeee," and added three fire emojis.

Back in November, Sarah Paulson shared the first image of herself as whistleblower Linda Tripp. Rounding out the cast are Clive Owen as Bill, Anthony Green as former Vice President Al Gore, Betty Gilpin as Ann Coutler and Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones.

Impeachment: American Crime Story premieres Sept. 7 on FX. Keep scrolling to see the cast members alongside their real-life counterparts.

TheImageDirect.com
Sarah Paulson

Paulson was spotted on set of Impeachment: American Crime Story in Los Angeles on April 26.

BACKGRID
Sarah Paulson & Beanie Feldstein

The actresses are spotted in character on the set of the third season of American Crime Story.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/
Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton

According to multiple reports, The Sopranos actress is set to star as the former first lady, who stood by her husband after he cheated on her with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock; Roberto Borea/AP/Shutterstock
Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky

Lewinsky, then a White House intern, was at the center of the whole scandal when President Bill Clinton pursued an inappropriate relationship with her. 

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Karin Cooper
Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp

Tripp was a U.S. civil servant who worked with Lewinsky at the Pentagon, and began secretly recording phone conversations with Lewinsky to later hand over as evidence of the relationship. 

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock; Cynthia Johnson/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images
Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones

In 1994, Jones, an Arkansas civil servant, accused President Clinton of sexual harassment. Prosecutor Kenneth Starr uncovered Lewinsky's affair with Clinton in the process of investigating Jones' claims. 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock; Deborah Feingold/Corbis via Getty Images
Betty Gilpin as Ann Coulter

The right-leaning pundit authored the 1998 book High Crimes and Misdemeanors: The Case Against Bill Clinton. She also served as an unpaid legal adviser to Jones during the initial court proceedings. 

Rob Latour/Shutterstock; Terry Ashe/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images
Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge

In January 1998, the founder of the Drudge Report was the reporter to break the news that President Clinton and Lewinsky were involved in a torrid love affair. 

Marion Curtis/StarPix for Sony Pictures Classics/Shutterstock; PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images
Clive Owen as Bill Clinton

The former Arkansas governor became the 42nd U.S. president in 1992. Six years later, he became the second president to be impeached by the House of Representatives, having allegedly committed perjury and obstruction of justice to conceal his affair with Lewinsky. 

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Jenna Dewan Recalls Time "Without" Channing Tatum After Giving Birth

2

Coco Austin Reveals Why She Still Breastfeeds 5-Year-Old Daughter

3

Sarah Ferguson Defends Jack Brooksbank After Controversial Photos

4

Reese Witherspoon Sells Company Hello Sunshine for Nearly $1 Billion

5

Love Island’s Leslie Says She Left Due to "Illegal" Behavior