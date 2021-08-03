2020 Tokyo OlympicsKardashiansShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

See Coco and Ice-T's Daughter Chanel's Baby Photos From Over the Years

Chanel might be the daughter of Coco Austin and Ice-T, but the 5-year-old cutie is a star in her own right. Need proof? Take a look at her adorable baby photos below.

By Alyssa Morin Aug 03, 2021 1:46 AMTags
Celebrity FamiliesCeleb KidsIce-TKidsCouplesCoco
Watch: Coco Austin Defends Breastfeeding Her 5-Year-Old Daughter

It's Chanel's world and we're just living in it!

The daughter of Ice-T and Coco Austin continues to take the internet by storm. Whether the 5-year-old cutie is dressed to the nines like her momma or striking a pose on the 'Gram, Chanel is a star in her own right. After all, she recently went viral for looking like the spitting image of her dad

On Sunday, Aug. 1, Chanel was back in the spotlight after her mother revealed that she still breastfeeds her.

"Chanel still likes my boob. She's 5 years old," Coco told Us Weekly. "A lot of people are like, 'Oh, you're not getting the nutrition after 2 years old. Why do it?' And I'm like, My child's eating steak and hamburgers. She just likes a little snack every now and then and more of the bonding between the mother. Why take that away from her?"

Just last month, the 42-year-old dancer echoed similar sentiments, writing on Instagram, "Who's kids also hang on the boob like Chanel? I feel forever bonded with this child."

photos
Ice-T and Daughter Chanel's Cutest Moments

Of course, their close connection goes beyond breastfeeding. From twinning in matching outfits to Chanel playing around in Coco's fabulous closet, this mother-daughter duo is unmatched.

But don't just take our word for it. See Chanel's most adorable moments from over the years in our gallery below!

Instagram
If the Shoe Fits!

Baby Chanel enjoyed a shopping outing with her mom in Prague and showed that she's not too young to share in the fun.

Instagram
Daddy's Girl

"Every moment with daddy is super cool..Even Cheeto time!! Late night snack on bus," mom captioned this picture of quality father-daughter time while the rapper is on tour.

Instagram
Summer Fun

The former bikini model and her little one soaked up the sun at their house in Arizona.

Instagram
Model-In-Training

"Someone caught me in mom's shoe closest again...So I guess I'll strike some of my poses," Coco captioned the shot of the cute tot showing off her modeling abilities.

Instagram
Growing Collection

The two-year-old showed off her enviable collection of toys in this adorable post.

Instagram
Royal Family

The famous family visited the Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas and sat upon a gold throne.

Instagram
Makin' It Rain

Starting young! Chanel threw money in this hilarious imagine which was captioned, "Baby Hustler."

Brad Barket/Getty Images for NARAS
Backstage VIP

While celebrating music's biggest weekend, the mother-daughter duo visits the WowWee table featuring crystal-studded Fingerlings at the GRAMMY Gift Lounge.

Samantha Nandez
Shopper in Training

Ice-T and Coco celebrate CYBEX's launch of its newest stroller collection, the MIOS, with their daughter. 

Instagram
High Five

At 13 months, Chanel is growing up to be a big star!

Instagram
Thumbs Up

It's family day at iPic Theaters as Ice-T and Coco bring Chanel to see The Girl on the Train

Instagram
Bling, Bling

Little Chanel dresses up for New York Fashion Week with a pair of custom, crystal-embellished sneakers because she's just cool like that.

Instagram
#Perfection

So adorable! Chanel is always ready for her close-up.

Instagram
Boss Baby

What's a baby girl to do with so many headbands and bows? Look cute, of course!

Instagram
Shoe Game

Coco better watch out because Chanel's got her eyes on mama's heels!

Instagram
Peek-a-Boo

Aww! Chanel is having the time of her life playing peek-a-boo with dad.

Instagram
Flamingo Cutie

"Don't hate on my pink flamingo outfit!" her mom wrote.

Instagram
Up and at 'Em

Baby Chanel is held by her mother in between her besties, Spartacus and Maximus.

Instagram
Giddy Up

Baby Chanel hitches a ride with Spartacus.

Instagram
Twinning Again!

The mother-daughter duo are all smiles in their matching striped swimsuits.

Instagram
Tutu Cute

Chanel looked quite happy to be spending the day with her mama on a photo shoot!

Coco / Snapchat
Sound Check

The baby watches her dad perform with the band Body Count in Arizona.

Instagram
Dog Sitters

Chanel appears with her big brothers Spartacus and Maximus.

Instagram
Daddy's Little Girl

The baby appears with her father in a photo posted on her (yes her) Instagram page.

Coco / Snapchat
Meal Time!

The baby tries solid food for the first time.

Instagram
"Instagram Famous"

Well, obviously... She is a superstar.

Instagram
Hats Off to a Baby Fashion Icon

Chanel's style is effortlessly cute--just look at those sunflowers!

Instagram
Mommy's Little Princess

Could Chanel's grin be any cuter?

Instagram
Island Girls

Coco and Chanel say hello to Snapchat!

Instagram
Lovebug!

"I spend more time getting Chanel dressed than me..Its an event everyday. I love it when everything matches perfectly," writes Coco.

photos
View More Photos From Ice-T & Coco's Cutest Pictures of Baby Chanel

Trending Stories

1

Sarah Ferguson Defends Jack Brooksbank After Controversial Photos

2

Coco Austin Reveals Why She Still Breastfeeds 5-Year-Old Daughter

3

Jenna Dewan Recalls Time "Without" Channing Tatum After Giving Birth

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Sarah Ferguson Defends Jack Brooksbank After Controversial Photos

2

Coco Austin Reveals Why She Still Breastfeeds 5-Year-Old Daughter

3

Jenna Dewan Recalls Time "Without" Channing Tatum After Giving Birth

4

Reese Witherspoon Sells Company Hello Sunshine for Nearly $1 Billion

5

Rapper Fetty Wap's Daughter Lauren Maxwell Dead at Age 4