The Weight of Simone Biles' World and the Immeasurable Value of What She Achieved at the Tokyo Olympics

Watch : Simone Biles Explains Olympics Withdrawal: "I Didn't Quit"

Some truly marvelous moments have occurred over the past two weeks in Tokyo, but the biggest story to come out of the 2020 Olympics by far is about what didn't happen.

After weeks—and, really, months and maybe even years—of anticipation, with the only remaining question being just how many gold medals she would take home, Simone Biles removed herself from the discussion that everyone thought they would be having and promptly landed at the center of an entirely different and extremely important conversation.

The stories chronicling her unbelievable journey and breaking down her gravity-defying moves were still hot off the presses (or the "publish" button) when Biles realized a week ago—literally while she was mid-air— that she just couldn't go on.

Expected to lead her four-woman squad to team gold on July 27, then capture her second straight all-around gold, and then dominate on the vault, the floor and probably on balance beam and maybe even on her dreaded uneven bars as well, Biles instead experienced what's sure to go down as one of the most memorable suddenly-everywhere terms of 2021: "A little bit of the twisties."