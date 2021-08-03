You Won't Believe How Long It Took Lily James to Transform Into Pamela Anderson

Watch : Pamela Anderson Does Live TV From Bed With New Husband

It takes a lot of time and effort to transform into Pamela Anderson.

Lily James knows this firsthand as Barry Lee Moe, the hair department head for Hulu's Pam and Tommy miniseries, recently revealed just how long it took for the Downton Abbey alum to become the Baywatch star. In an interview with Variety, Barry admitted that it would take hours to make Lily over into Pamela.

"Anywhere from three to five hours of hair and makeup every morning before we even started filming," the hairstylist said of working with Lily on the highly anticipated series, which wrapped filming last week.

This is pretty easy to believe as Lily's makeover into Pamela practically broke the internet in May. In fact, the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star was pretty unrecognizable in leather pants, a black crop top and a bleach blonde 'do. Lily's co-star Sebastian Stan also had fans clamoring for more as he became Tommy Lee's twin in the promotional photos.