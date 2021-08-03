You Won't Believe How Long It Took Lily James to Transform Into Pamela Anderson

It takes a lot of time and effort to transform into Pamela Anderson.
Lily James knows this firsthand as Barry Lee Moe, the hair department head for Hulu's Pam and Tommy miniseries, recently revealed just how long it took for the Downton Abbey alum to become the Baywatch star. In an interview with Variety, Barry admitted that it would take hours to make Lily over into Pamela.
"Anywhere from three to five hours of hair and makeup every morning before we even started filming," the hairstylist said of working with Lily on the highly anticipated series, which wrapped filming last week.
This is pretty easy to believe as Lily's makeover into Pamela practically broke the internet in May. In fact, the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star was pretty unrecognizable in leather pants, a black crop top and a bleach blonde 'do. Lily's co-star Sebastian Stan also had fans clamoring for more as he became Tommy Lee's twin in the promotional photos.
As for the other stars, including Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier, Barry teased that viewers can expect plenty of jaw-dropping looks. "We ended up using 25 wigs in the end," Barry dished. "Everyone from Seth Rogen to Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling all wore wigs because we transform them into new characters."
The show has been described as "a comedic limited series on the true story behind the release of the first ever viral video in history—the sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee."
While many are looking forward to this project, others aren't as excited. In May, Courtney Love slammed the series on Facebook, writing, "I find this so f--king outrageous...It destroyed my friend Pamela's life."
In fact, even Sebastian's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier co-star Anthony Mackie told Variety he was "horrified" when he first learned about his friend's part.
He explained in May, "I was horrified. I was like, 'What are you doing? You're playing Tommy Lee?' And the first picture he sent me, it's just humbling when you see your friend, and he succeeds. And he crushed it. I mean, he really was able to transform, and that's every actor's dream with every role you play."
You can find all the headline-making photos from the miniseries for yourself below.
For more TV news, click here.