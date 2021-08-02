Kim Kardashian Is Teaching Paris Hilton How to Make This Kid-Friendly Dish

Now, that's hot!
As the old saying goes, if you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen—but, thankfully Paris Hilton is more than familiar with putting out little fires around her. The star of Netflix's Cooking With Paris exclusively dished on which of her A-list pals can (and can't) cook during E! News' Daily Pop on Aug. 2, and even revealed what she and former BFF Kim Kardashian used to whip up in the kitchen together back in the day.
"Just, like, little cheese sandwiches," Paris said with a smile. "Just, like things before we were going out or going somewhere, or when we got home late at night."
The reunion with Kim K. on Cooking With Paris, which premieres on Wednesday, Aug. 4, is years in the making. "This is the most that we've ever cooked together," Paris promised.
In fact, the two icons whipped up a delicious frittata that Paris now cooks for her fiancé Carter Reum "almost every weekend."
But, Paris has her eye on learning one signature Kim K. dish: pizza!
"She said she makes homemade pizza for the kids," Paris explained. "She told me she's going to teach me how to make that. I'm excited to learn that from her, too."
As for Paris' other aspiring chef friends, Saweetie surprised Paris with her masterful culinary skills. "Saweetie is an incredible chef," Paris said. "She knows how to cook. Her mom taught her how to make these shrimp tacos. They're so delicious."
And yes, those shrimp tacos are also part of Paris' weekly menu now. However, The Simple Life star won't be revisiting her "disaster" meal with guest Demi Lovato anytime soon.
"I tried to make this homemade pasta, heart shapes, with Demi and it didn't work out," Paris said with a laugh. "I recommend just buying the pasta pre-made because it's so hard to make it yourself, especially heart-shaped ravioli."
The best thing to come out of that culinary attempt? Her themed outfit. "It's definitely the most fashionable cooking show ever to exist," Paris hinted at her jaw-dropping ensembles.
