Get Your Shop Guy Summer on with a 15% Discount at Fresh Clean Tees

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We have been making the most of Summer 2021, reclaiming the season as E!'s Shop Girl Summer. We are always looking for a reason to shop. We've shared our must-have seasonal products, insights from celebrity guest editors, and some great discounts on summer essentials. Our latest deal is at Fresh Clean Tees, the brand that's "dedicated to helping guys look and feel great in their t-shirts without spending a fortune," which is especially true this summer since we've secured a 15% discount. Just use the promo code FRESHCLEANSUMMER at checkout.
These shirts are comfortable enough to wear every single day, yet stylish enough that you can get a lot of compliments wearing them in public. The clothes range in size from small to 3XL. If you want to hear about some of our must-haves, check out some of our picks below so you can get your Shop Guy Summer on. And, you know what, who's going to stop anyone from wearing a comfortable, yet fashionable t-shirt. They're not just for the guys. If you want an incredibly cozy shirt, add it to your cart. Keep on scrolling to see why we love Fresh Clean Tees so much.
Fresh Clean Tees V-Neck
These v-neck shirts are made from an incredibly soft ring-spun cotton. The shirts have a side seam to ensure that the shirts look great on their own and as a layering piece. You can never go wrong with grey, but there are more than 14 colors to choose from.
Fresh Clean Tees Short Sleeve Henley
The Henley is another super soft shirt, but this one has a couple buttons down the front for a more polished look. It's available in white, black, oatmeal, and blue.
Fresh Clean Tees Cali Pullover
The Cali Pullover is the lightweight hoodie that you'll have in your wardrobe rotation all year round.
Fresh Clean Tees Crew Neck
If you prefer a crew neck style over a v-neck t-shirt, Fresh Clean Tees has you covered with another comfortable (yet stylish) option. You'll want this one in all fourteen colors.
Fresh Clean Tees Basic 5-Pack
This set has all that you need. You can choose between a pack of all crew neck t-shirts or another with v-neck t-shirts. This set of five includes a black, white, charcoal, heather grey, and navy t-shirt.
