Why the Internet Is Freaking Out Over This Photo of Paul Rudd and Dan Levy

Although Paul Rudd may play the role of Ant-Man on the big screen, he also seems to have acquired one super-power in real life: aging backwards.



Chances are, you've seen the pic floating around on social media of the 52-year-old actor dining out with fellow actor Dan Levy, and if you haven't, it's something you need to check out. British chef Asma Khan unintentionally set the Internet ablaze when she shared a snap of the two having dinner at her restaurant on July 31, tweeting, "When Paul Rudd returns to your restaurant and beings Dan Levy with him!!"



And while the sighting of the two is cause for chatter alone, it was the undeniable fact that Paul looks like he stepped fresh off the set of Clueless, so not a day over 1995, to be exact, that really sent fans into a tailspin.



"FIFTY TWO BLOODY YEARS OLD!," one person commented. "What is that guys deal?"