Kathy Griffin Shares She Has Lung Cancer Despite "Never" Smoking

Kathy Griffin is encouraging her fans to routinely check on their health.

The guidance comes as the 60-year-old comedian shared on Instagram August 2 that she has lung cancer.

"I've got to tell you guys something," she wrote. "I have cancer. I'm about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed. Yes, I have lung cancer even though I've never smoked!"

Griffin told her followers her doctors are "very optimistic" as it's stage 1 cancer and contained in her left lung.

"Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing," E!'s former Fashion Police host continued. "I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less. It's been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I'm gonna be just fine."

She also noted she's fully vaccinated against COVID-19. "The consequences for being unvaccinated would have been even more serious," Griffin stated. "Please stay up to date on your medical check ups. It'll save your life. XXOO, KG."