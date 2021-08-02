Chrissy Teigen Reflects on "First Sober Italian Getaway" With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen is experiencing a different kind of Italy trip.
The 35-year-old cookbook author and husband John Legend flew overseas to attend Unicef's star-studded fundraising gala on Sunday, August 1. And although the couple has attended a number of glamorous events over the years, for Chrissy, there was one specific difference this time around. As she explained in her latest Instagram post, she had been on a "quest to have my first sober Italian getaway."
"I hate the word sober by the way, it's so rehab/medical," she continued. "Anyhow, honestly it was so, so trippy being sober at something you typically would have been wasted at. That paired with the all the crazy hot young models and club dudes and seeing your young self over and over, oh man it was crazy."
Reflecting on the night out with her husband, Chrissy added, "We had so much fun. I didn't do anything I'd regret and I'm glad I'll get to remember it all!"
Chrissy's update on her sobriety comes comes roughly two weeks after the model also shared the mental health challenges she's been facing amid bullying accusations.
"Iiiii don't really know what to say here...just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter s--t in real life," Chrissy captioned a July 14 pic of herself on the couch. "Going outside sucks and doesn't feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race."
In early May, Chrissy publicly apologized to Courtney Stodden over an offensive past tweet, saying she was "completely embarrassed" about her past behavior. She later penned a lengthy Medium article reflecting on her actions back in June. The same exact day Chrissy published her open letter on Medium, designer Michael Costello came forward with additional allegations against her.
The model then followed up the fashion designer's allegations with a statement on June 18, which denied the events and explained that she "hopes this can be a time of honest reflection and healing."