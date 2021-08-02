Chrissy Teigen Reflects on "First Sober Italian Getaway" With John Legend

Watch : Chrissy Teigen Gets Emotional Over Fan Mail After Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen is experiencing a different kind of Italy trip.

The 35-year-old cookbook author and husband John Legend flew overseas to attend Unicef's star-studded fundraising gala on Sunday, August 1. And although the couple has attended a number of glamorous events over the years, for Chrissy, there was one specific difference this time around. As she explained in her latest Instagram post, she had been on a "quest to have my first sober Italian getaway."



"I hate the word sober by the way, it's so rehab/medical," she continued. "Anyhow, honestly it was so, so trippy being sober at something you typically would have been wasted at. That paired with the all the crazy hot young models and club dudes and seeing your young self over and over, oh man it was crazy."

Reflecting on the night out with her husband, Chrissy added, "We had so much fun. I didn't do anything I'd regret and I'm glad I'll get to remember it all!"