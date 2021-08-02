NHL Star Evander Kane Denies Wife's Allegations That He Bet on His Own Games

Evander Kane is speaking out following allegations from his wife.
After Anna Kane wrote on her Instagram Story on Saturday, July 31 that the NHL star allegedly has previously bet on his own hockey games, Evander shared a message to social media the following day to deny the claims. The 30-year-old athlete, whose message refers to Anna as his "estranged wife, welcomed daughter Kensington with Anna in July 2020, according to a previous tweet.
"Unfortunately I would like to address the completely FALSE accusations that my estranged wife and soon to be ex wife has made against me," the San Jose Sharks player posted on Sunday, August 1. "Even against the advice of my legal team I feel strongly that the public and fans hear this directly from me. I have NEVER gambled/bet on Hockey, NEVER gambled/bet on a Sharks game, NEVER gambled/bet on any of my games and NEVER thrown a hockey game."
Evander continued, "The facts are I personally had my best season of the my career last year and was the most consistent I've been throughout any season, I'm proud of that. I love the game of Hockey and would never do any of what was alleged. I look forward to cooperating fully with the league's investigation, having my name cleared and looking forward to this upcoming season."
On Saturday, July 31, the NHL's official Twitter account for its Communications Department shared a statement saying the league plans to "conduct a full investigation" into the allegations against Evander.
"The League was made aware this evening of a post on social media alleging that San Jose Sharks Player Evander Kane bet on NHL games," the message read. "The integrity of our game is paramount and the League takes these allegations very seriously. We intend to conduct a full investigation and will have no further comment at this time."
Earlier that day, according to the Associated Press, Anna had written on her Instagram Story, "How does the NHL let a compulsive gambling addict still play when he's obviously throwing games to win money? Hmm maybe someone needs to address this."
She also tagged NHL commissioner Gary Bettman in a message that read, "Can someone ask Gary Bettman how they let a player gamble on his own games? Bet and win with bookies on his own games?"
On August 1, Anna continued sharing messages about Evander to her Story. "He doesn't want to get help, he doesn't want to be a real man and father," she wrote. "He wants to be able to gamble and live freely."
Evander addressed Anna's comments about his parenting in an additional message. "With recent allegations that me ex wife chose to make public, I want to clearly respond as follows," he wrote in part. "I love my daughter. I will and always have taken care of my daughter in ever way possible. I have always made sure her mother has had everything she's needed and more."