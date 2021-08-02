2020 Tokyo OlympicsKardashiansShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Celebrate Their "First Date" 10 Years Later

To honor the 10th anniversary of their first date, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively posted pics of themselves recreating the special outing, which included some lighthearted trolling.

By Ryan Gajewski Aug 02, 2021
Blake LivelyRyan ReynoldsCouplesCelebrities
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively continue to make everyone else green with envy as they reminisce on the start of their adorable relationship. 

On Saturday, July 31, both stars posted pics to their Instagram Stories as they marked a decade since they went on their first date back in July 2011 at O Ya sushi restaurant in Boston. The happy couple, who tied the knot in September 2012, recreated the date 10 years later by getting dinner at the same place, albeit with one key difference. 

"10 years later," Blake, 33, wrote. "We still go out on our 'first date.' But in much more comfortable shoes." The photo showed the Gossip Girl alum in a white polka-dot dress, while Ryan, 44, wore a navy blue shirt with dark pants."

Blake also shared a shot of Ryan from outside the restaurant and wrote, "If it weren't for this place. We wouldn't be together. No joke. No restaurant means more to us."

Every Time Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Have Trolled Each Other

For his part, the Free Guy actor posted an image to his Instagram Story of the couple outside of the eatery and quipped, "Our favourite restaurant with her 4th favorite date." The Vancouver native went for the Canadian spelling of "favourite" in his first use of the word. 

However, it appeared that he realized he made a mistake in cropping the pic too tightly, resulting in his wife's earrings not appearing in the shot. He shared a version of the pic that included her earrings and wrote, "Posting this again because I cut out my wife's cute earrings. She trained me better than this. Sorry if I let anyone down." His message was intentionally covering up his own face. 

Ryan also shared a photo of himself and Blake posing with the restaurant's staff in the kitchen. The couple, who met in 2010 while filming the movie Green Lantern, share children James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, who was born in 2019.

