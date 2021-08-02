Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Celebrate Their "First Date" 10 Years Later

Watch : Ryan Reynolds Wanted to Buy a House With Blake Lively After a Week

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively continue to make everyone else green with envy as they reminisce on the start of their adorable relationship.

On Saturday, July 31, both stars posted pics to their Instagram Stories as they marked a decade since they went on their first date back in July 2011 at O Ya sushi restaurant in Boston. The happy couple, who tied the knot in September 2012, recreated the date 10 years later by getting dinner at the same place, albeit with one key difference.

"10 years later," Blake, 33, wrote. "We still go out on our 'first date.' But in much more comfortable shoes." The photo showed the Gossip Girl alum in a white polka-dot dress, while Ryan, 44, wore a navy blue shirt with dark pants."

Blake also shared a shot of Ryan from outside the restaurant and wrote, "If it weren't for this place. We wouldn't be together. No joke. No restaurant means more to us."