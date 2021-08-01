Ashley Judd Gives Major Health Update Almost 6 Months After Severe Leg Injury

Watch : Ashley Judd Hospitalized in Africa After "Catastrophic" Leg Injury

Not even a major leg injury was going to keep Ashley Judd from trying to climb every mountain!

The esteemed actress recently took to Instagram to offer an exciting update about her health: She's walking again. Ashley's latest achievement comes almost six months after she revealed that she severely injured her leg during an excursion on the Congo rainforest.

What's more? The 53-year-old star, who has been documenting her road to recovery, isn't going on just any regular walks either. She shared footage of herself going on a hike at the Swiss National Park in Switzerland.

"Dear Friends, It is with reverence and quiet awe I offer this update," she began her caption on Sunday, Aug. 1. "Today, five months and three weeks after the accident in the Congolese rainforest, I walked again, and in what fashion!"

The Kiss the Girls star shared more details about her hike, writing, "Stepping in, I felt in my ease, my natural garment of self, at home in my spirit. My leg and foot, worked beautifully."