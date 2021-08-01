DaBaby's Lollapalooza Gig Canceled After His Comments About LGBTQ+ Community

Watch : DaBaby Brings His Rockstar Mom to the 2021 GRAMMYs

Organizers of the 2021 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago have canceled DaBaby's headlining performance amid controversy over his recent homophobic comments.

The 29-year-old rapper, who had expressed excitement over his set that was scheduled to take place Sunday, Aug. 1, has not responded directly about the decision. His rep had no immediate comment when reached by E! News.

"Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love," read a post on the festival's Instagram Stories on Sunday, Aug. 1. "With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight."

Last weekend, while performing onstage at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami, DaBaby asked members of the audience to shine their phone flashlights if they "didn't show up today with HIV/AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that will make you die in two to three weeks," NBC News reported, adding that the rapper later made other crude comments about gay men and women, according to a now-viral video.