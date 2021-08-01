Simone Biles Withdraws From Another Olympic Final as Comeback Hopes Wane

Watch : Simone Biles Explains Olympics Withdrawal: "I Didn't Quit"

Hopes for a minor comeback for Simone Biles was dashed even further when the star gymnast pulled out of another final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, leaving only one up in the air.

USA Gymnastics announced on Twitter on Saturday, July 31, that the 24-year-old athlete has withdrawn from the floor exercise final that takes place Monday, Aug. 2. Simone, one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, had already withdrawn from four previous finals, citing mental health concerns and a case of the "twisties," or mid-air disorientation that gymnasts occasionally suffer.

USA Gymnastics said in its tweet that later this week, the athlete will make a decision if to compete in the balance beam final, scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 3. The group added, "Either way, we're all behind you, Simone."

Simone, who won four gold individual medals, plus a bronze for beam, at the 2016 Rio Olympics, arrived in Tokyo earlier this month hoping to win six gold medals, including five individual ones, to become the most successful woman Olympian of all-time across every sport.