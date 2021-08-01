Gymnast MyKayla Skinner Wins First Olympic Medal in Glorious Comeback

Watch : Mykayla Skinner Replaces Simone Biles At Tokyo Olympics

It's a Cinderella story of Olympic proportions.

Last weekend, U.S. gymnast MyKayla Skinner's dream of victory at her first—and likely last—Olympics was all but over. But after her team's top star Simone Biles withdrew from the vault final, she was brought back for the chance at a comeback. And what a comeback it was.

On Sunday, Aug. 1, MyKayla, who planned to retire from gymnastics after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, won the silver medal at the event, her first Olympic medal and the third for the U.S. team.

"Hey it's MyKayla Skinner, your vault silver medalist. So cool!" the 24-year-old said in an Instagram video posted by Team USA. "I just wanted to thank all my friends, family and fans for everything you have done. You guys have seriously been supporting me through it all, through the ups and downs. Thank you for never giving up on me."

She continued, "I know you guys all back home have been cheering and been so excited once the news came out that I'd be in the vault lineup and you knew that I'd been wanting this so, so bad so thank you all so, so much. I love you and all dreams come true so don't forget, never give up."