Kit Harington Shares Rare Insight About Fatherhood and Parenting With Rose Leslie

Kit Harington has swapped his swords for snuggles!
The Game of Thrones alum recently shared rare insight about his life as a first-time father. It was just five months ago that he and Rose Leslie, who he tied the knot with in 2018, welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.
While the couple is known for being notoriously private about their personal lives, Kit pulled back the curtain on his new dad duties during an interview with Access Hollywood. When asked what has been the most surprising thing about fatherhood, the English actor kept it real.
"They tell you and they don't tell you [about fatherhood]. Everyone goes, 'Look, it's big what you're about to go through.' You have no way of knowing that until it happens," he said on Friday, July 30. "What surprises you is: You go, 'Oh, this goes on forever.' Like, you don't get a break from it."
The Modern Love actor explained that he and Rose have become closer than ever throughout this experience.
"Every day, I wake up and I look after this little human and now we're part of a unit together," he shared. "I think the thing that surprises me most about fatherhood is you are now a unit, the three of you. And that's a whole new dynamic you need to find."
He added, "I pretty much find every day as he grows and changes, how does that change you. It's a beautiful thing, it really is."
Back in September 2020, the Death on the Nile actress confirmed she was pregnant after debuting her baby bump for the U.K. digital magazine MAKE.
Although the new mom didn't share any details about her little one, she did briefly open up about her and Kit's intimate downtime at their Tudor manor in East Anglia.
"What a glorious thing to be able to run to the countryside and recoup," she told the outlet at the time. "It's a great privilege to be surrounded by greenery, birdsong and hedgerows, and our delightful neighbours. It's so peaceful."
A month later, Rose gushed over pregnancy, telling The New York Post, "I am thrilled to be expecting, and I can't wait to meet the new member of our family!"
A year after getting hitched, Kit opened up about his future family plans with his wife during a 2019 interview with GQ Australia. More specifically, he thought about what it would be like for their kids to watch him and Rose fall in love on Game of Thrones.
"It dawned on me, recently," he told the magazine. "And I have no idea if we will, but say me and Rose do have children. They'll know. They'll be able to see the genesis of their parents getting together. Which is quite a wonderful thought, really."