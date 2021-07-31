The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Removes Her Breast Implants and Reveals the Real Side of Recovery

Former Bachelorette star Clare Crawley is ready to live her best life without breast implants.
But first, the reality star is showing the reality of the recovery process—the good, the bad and the graphic.
The 40-year-old recently underwent explant surgery weeks after announcing plans earlier this month to remove her breast implants for health reasons. On Saturday, July 31, two days after her operation, Clare shared on her Instagram Story a selfie video of herself wearing an ace wrap around a sports bra, aimed to reduce swelling, with partially filled surgical drains clipped on.
The silicone tubes and containers are used temporarily after implant removal and other plastic surgery procedures on the chest to remove blood and other fluid from the surgical sites, and they can speed up recovery.
"I still feel amazing," Clare wrote. "No pain meds. And the best thing so far...no itchy rashes anymore! I had them for 5 years off and on...my skin feels incredible! [crying emoji] #herefortherightreasons"
Earlier in the day, the reality star shared on her Instagram grid a photo of herself in a medical room, wearing a hospital gown and hairnet and holding a giant vase of flowers. She wrote, "Surgery is officially done + I am on the road to healing!"
"I am so thankful first and foremost to @davidrankinmd and @dee.hicks_explant_liaison for making me so incredibly comfortable throughout this whole process!" she continued. "It wasn't an easy decision, but they truly are the most compassionate team who truly want to help women like me heal from BII (Breast Implant Illness)."
In addition to removing Clare's breast implants, Florida plastic surgeon Dr. David Rankin also performed a full capsulectomy, or removal of thick, hardened scar tissue that formed around them, the reality star shared in an Instagram comment. The physician also wrote in response to her post, "It was a true pleasure being a part of your journey. Happy healing!"
Fans and fellow Bachelor Nation alumni Lesley Anne Murphy, Bryan Abasolo, Caroline Lunny and Marcus Grodd and Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte's wife Kayla, who removed her own breast implants earlier this year, also shared messages of support for the star.
"Having the overwhelming support and love from family and friends has just meant the world to me," Clare wrote in her post. "Having you all give me a boost when my brain has slipped into moments of doubt, truly lifted me up. And so I will continue to pass It on to anyone else who needs to hear this… our body shape does not define us or make us any less lovable or worthy. We are perfectly made just the way we are!"