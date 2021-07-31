How Ellen Pompeo’s Steamy Scenes on Grey's Anatomy Affected Her Husband

Watch : Ellen Pompeo Is All About Love After Winning Female TV Star

When McDreamy becomes your worst nightmare.

Ellen Pompeo recently revealed that her husband of 14 years, Chris Ivery, wasn't always a fan of Patrick Dempsey's character (Derek Shepherd or McDreamy) on Grey's Anatomy.

During an interview on the Ladies First with Laura Brown podcast, the ABC star candidly discussed her husband's initial reaction to her steamy make-out scenes with Patrick—who played her love interest and eventual husband on the hit television series.

"Poor guy had no idea what he was getting into," the ABC star shared in the interview on Tuesday, July 27. "I remember in the beginning it was really hard for him. He was like, 'This is not what I signed up for. You go to work and make out with that. 'I like Patrick and everything, he's a good dude, but like really?'"

Although Patrick left the show in 2015, he made an epic return on the 17th season back in April.