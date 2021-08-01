2020 Tokyo OlympicsKardashiansShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

16 Olympian and Celebrity Look-Alikes You Just Have to See

No, that wasn't Lady Gaga at the 2020 Tokyo Games. To see more Olympians who look like Hollywood stars (including Leonardo DiCaprio's and Zac Efron's doppelgängers), scroll on.

By Elyse Dupre Aug 01, 2021 1:00 PMTags
Watch: Lady Gaga Fans Are Convinced This Olympic Athlete Is Her Twin

You're not seeing double! 

The Olympics are always full of familiar faces. But sometimes an athlete will resemble a star fans have seen on a different kind of world stage. 

Take Julyana Al-Sadeq, for instance. After seeing the 26-year-old taekwondo competitor take part in the 2020 Tokyo Games, spectators couldn't help but wonder if it was Lady Gaga going for the gold.

"LadyGaga wants to bring a golden medal to Chromatica!" one viewer tweeted after noticing the uncanny resemblance between the two. "Go Gaga! #Tokyo2020 #Olympics."

Added another follower, "This is Lady Gaga at the Tokyo Olympics and no one can convince me otherwise."

Al-Sadeq isn't the first Olympian to resemble an A-lister. In fact, several doppelgängers have been spotted at the games and gone viral for their striking similarities to actors, models and singers. But do these sports stars really look like your favorite celebrities? We'll let you be the judge.

photos
Celebrity Look-Alikes

To see more Olympian-celeb look-alikes from over the years, scroll on.

Gotham/GC Images, Maja Hitij/Getty Images
Lady Gaga & Julyana Al-Sadeq

Taekwondo Olympian Julyana Al-Sadeq had fans wondering if there are two Mother Monsters after competing at the 2020 games in Tokyo. 

Getty Images
Zac Efron & Michael Hixon

Time to get'cha head in the game! At the 2016 Olympics in Rio, the High School Musical alum met the silver medal-winning diver and admitted the resemblance was uncanny. "My Brotha from anotha," Efron wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the duo. "Congrats #MichaelHixon #Rio2016."

Getty Images
Brady Ellison & Leonardo DiCaprio

Once upon a time in Hollywood (er, Rio) there was an archer who looked so much like the Oscar winner that he had the internet buzzing throughout the 2016 games.

Getty Images
Andrew Garfield & Andy Murray

Look, it's your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and his tennis champion look-alike. Even Murray can't deny the similarities. When a Twitter user asked the gold medal winner if he's related to the actor, Murray joked, "No we are the same the person."

Alberto E. Rodriguez; Harry How/Getty Images for USOC
Rashida Jones & Lolo Jones

Not only do the actress and the Olympian share the same last name, but some fans think they also look like twins. "Thanks @iamrashidajones for running that first race for me so I could rest up... They didn't even notice," the athlete, who competed in both track and field and bobsledding, jokingly tweeted during the 2012 London Games. "I'll [take] it from here my #lookalike."

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic; Harry How/Getty Images
Josie Loren & Aly Raisman

In 2012, fans flipped over the similarities between the Make It Or Break star and the gold medal-winning gymnast. "@Aly_Raisman has anyone ever told you that you look like josie loren (who played kaylie cruz) from make it or break it?" a follower tweeted during the London Games. "Just curious..."

Getty Images
John Krasinski & Michael Phelps

For years, fans have thought the actor and the swimmer share similar facial features. After seeing the 28-time Olympic medalist commentate on the 2020 Tokyo Games, one fan tweeted, "John Krasinksi [sic] could star in a Michael Phelps biopic."

Noel Vasquez/Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Katherine Webb & Alex Morgan

Some followers think the model and the soccer star look alike as well. In 2013, a fan tweeted, ''Alex Morgan and Katherine Webb could very well be identical twins.."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; AP Photo/Bernat Armangue
Rupert Friend & Maxim Trankov

The actor and the skater had fans doing a double take at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP/Getty Images; Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Katy Perry & Tessa Virtue

If you think the singer and the ice dancer look alike, you're not alone. "About 22 people have told me I look like Katy Perry this week," Virtue tweeted in 2014. "Perhaps I should stop wearing my candy bra that shoots fireworks? #roar."

AP Photo, Getty Images
Angela Kinsey & Tatiana Volosozhar

During the 2014 Sochi Games, fans drew comparisons between The Office alum and the figure skater. "@AngelaKinsey," one follower tweeted. "I didn't know you were a Russian Olympic figure skater?!" The actress then replied, "It was my fallback career."

Rick Diamond/Getty Images; Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
LeAnn Rimes & Maria Höfl-Riesch

Both the singer and the ski racer have gone for the gold. Rimes has two Grammys, and Höfl-Riesch has four Olympic medals. 

Getty Images
Bar Refaeli & Torah Bright

It looks like the model and the snowboarder have found their doppelgängers!

Getty Images
Annalynne McCord & Yuliya Efimova

Should the swimmer ever need an actress to play her in a biopic, we know just the star to call.

Getty Images
Kate Upton & Silje Norendal

What do you think? Do you see a resemblance between the model and the snowboarder?

Getty Images
Neil Patrick Harris & Vasil Kiryienka

While watching the Opening Ceremony for the 2016 games, Michelle Collins thought the cyclist looked just like the How I Met Your Mother star. "Neil Patrick Harris competing for Belarus," the comedian tweeted, "is there anything he can't do?!?!? #OpeningCeremony @ActuallyNPH."

