Carrie Bradshaw in Forever 21?! Sex and the City Reboot Shocks Fans With This Fashion Statement

Watch : "Sex and the City" Cast 21 Years Ago: Live From E! Rewind

Sex and the City isn't Sex and the City without Manolo Blahnik heels, Dior saddle bags and Dolce & Gabbana maxi dresses. Fans are keenly aware that the '90s series is known for its enviable fashion as much as (if not more than) for the four friends' wild dating adventures around New York City.

Now, it appears the HBO Max reboot, And Just Like That, is breaking the mold and proving that Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker's) taste has evolved to fit the modern working gal.

Though it may have previously been considered sacrilegious, Carrie wears none other than Forever 21 in the new show!

According to photos of the actress on set on July 27, Carrie dons a paisley summer dress with a high slit for a scene with Bridget Moynahan (who plays Mr. Big's ex Natasha).

Carrie wears the fast-fashion retailer's prairie girl dress over a blue blouse with the sleeves rolled up for a very farm-chic ensemble. Vogue reports that the cottagecore-inspired outfit is from Forever 21, noting that the journalist-slash-designer-holic accessorizes with a Gucci x Balenciaga Hourglass bag and Terry DeHavilland platform sandals.