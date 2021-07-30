Sterling K. Brown Reveals His Hopes for the End of This Is Us and His Storytelling Future

Watch : "This Is Us" Ending After Season 6: Everything We Know

As This Is Us heads heads towards its highly anticipated and much talked about ending, there's one hope that star Sterling K. Brown has for the NBC drama: Don't be like Game of Thrones.

Brown is a huge fan of the epic HBO series and wants to make that known, but even through his love, he can see that things went a little wrong towards the end.

"This is not to throw shade to [Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss], but after I watched the finale of Game of Thrones, I said to Dan Fogelman, 'Dan, we gotta do better. We gotta stick the landing,' Brown told E! News in an interview to promote his partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb's Survivorship Today. "He's like, 'We will stick the landing.'"

"I think it would be hard for us to do worse, and I'm saying that as a fan," Brown continued. "I'm saying that as a fan of what was one of the greatest television shows in history, it failed to stick the landing. We will do better."