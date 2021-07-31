2020 Tokyo OlympicsKardashiansShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Fenty Skin Turns 1! Score Exclusive Bundles & Deals This Weekend Only

Rihanna's gender-inclusive, earth-conscious and uncomplicated clean skincare line is celebrating its birthday in a big way.

By Emily Spain Jul 31, 2021 1:00 PMTags
Rihanna, Fenty SkinFenty Skin

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Can you believe it's only been one year since Rihanna changed the skincare game? Neither can we!

The multi-hyphenate artist is giving back yet again to fans by offering exclusive bundles and deals on Fenty Skin's website, but only for this weekend. To start, shoppers can score 25% off the Fenty Skin Start'rs Full-Size Bundle (an $88 value). The set includes everything you need to glow like the Total Cleans'r Remove-It-All Cleanser, Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum and Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen.

Additionally, you can get a free (yes, free!) Fenty Skin Pouch and Fenty Skin Butta Drop Whipped Oil and Body Cream sample with any $60+ Fenty Skin or Fenty Beauty order. To help you reach the $60 minimum purchase order, we rounded up our all-time favorite Fenty Skin products below that you're gonna want to try!

The Best Beauty Deals at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale 2021

Fenty Skin Start'rs Full-Size Bundle

For this weekend only, score 25% off this bundle which includes the Total Cleans'r Remove-It-All Cleanser, Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum and Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen. So, basically everything you need to get Rihanna-approved skin!

$88
$66
Total Cleans'r Remove-It-All Cleanser

This oil-free, noncomedogenic makeup remover and cleanser hybrid is a must! Packed with antioxidant-rich ingredients like Barbados cherry, ginkgo biloba, green tea, fig and quince, it will help clarify and brighten skin in addition to removing dirt, oil and makeup.

$25
Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Borad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen

A skincare routine is not complete without sunscreen! This moisturizer and sunscreen combo is lightweight, comedogenic and super hydrating.

$35
Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum

Kiss dark spots and excess oil goodbye with this toner serum! It acts to brighten skin, reduce the appearance of pores and prep your skin for the rest of your skincare routine.

$28
Instant Reset Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream

More elastic, hydrated and brighter skin when we wake up? Count us in. Thanks to Kalahari melon oil, hyaluronic acid, aloe and more unique fruit and floral extracts, this overnight cream will help revive dull skin.

$40
Flash Nap Instant Revival Eye Gel-Cream + Eye Massage Tool

Do your undereyes make you look like you haven't slept in a few days? Because same. We're definitely picking up this 2-in-1 eye cream and concealer primer, which comes with a cooling tip eye roller to revive our tired eyes and banish dark circles. 

$42
Plus, get your hands on a sample of Fenty Beauty's highly-anticipated perfume when you spend $40 at Fenty Beauty! Just use code FENTY at checkout. Below, are some of our favorites from Fenty Beauty to help you smell like Rihanna sooner.

Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

Take it from us, this gloss will have your lips poppin'!

$19
Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint

Not in the mood for a cakey foundation? Try this hydrating skin tint! The website claims it has a "Humidity-, sweat-, and transfer-resistant formula."

$30
Match Stix Contour Skinstick

We will be the first to admit that we're not pros at contouring, but these sticks make it so much easier to have our faces looking snatched!

$26
Ready for more beauty must-haves? Check out July's best new beauty products.

