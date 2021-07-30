Here's the Truth Behind Those Amal Clooney Pregnancy Rumors

Watch : Meghan Markle Leans on Amal Clooney During Pregnancy

Don't believe everything you read about the Clooney family.

On Friday, July 30, a report surfaced claiming Amal Clooney was pregnant and expecting another baby with husband George Clooney.

But before you raise a glass to the proud parents, a representative for the couple tells E! News stories saying that Amal is pregnant are not true.

Instead, the pair is simply enjoying the summer with their 4-year-old twins Ella and Alexander. In fact, the couple's kids were able to celebrate their recent birthdays in Italy near beautiful Lake Como.

Like so many parents can relate to, the past year was a unique one as the coronavirus pandemic kept families at home and limited large activities. In an interview with The Guardian, George reflected on the pandemic that continues to impact people around the world.

"This has been a crappy year for everyone," he told the publication in December 2020. "Started badly and ran badly all year long, until recently... But I'm very lucky. I ended up having a successful career. I wound up living in a home with some space in it. We can walk around outside."